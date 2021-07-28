Go to Contents
Hyundai E&C wins 173 bln-won airport terminal deal in Peru

11:08 July 28, 2021

SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. said Wednesday it has received a 173 billion-won (US$150 million) deal as part of a larger project to build an airport terminal in Peru in the next four years.

Hyundai E&C is part of a multinational consortium, along with companies from China and Mexico, that obtained the 493 billion-won Chinchero international airport project, the company said in a statement.

The new airport terminal will be capable of handling 5.7 million passengers a year in Chinchero, 15 kilometers northwest of the Cuzco airport, and will offer easy access to Machu Picchu, the sprawling 15th-century Incan capital high in the Andes Mountains, it said.

This image provided by Hyundai E&C shows the Chinchero airport to be built in the next four years. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

