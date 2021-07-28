Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Olympics

(Olympics) Teen swimming sensation Hwang Sun-woo breaks Asian record in 100m freestyle

10:50 July 28, 2021

TOKYO, July 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean swimmer Hwang Sun-woo set a new Asian record in the 100m freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday, adding to a fast-growing list of accomplishments in his burgeoning career.

Hwang finished third in his semifinals heat, and fourth overall among 16 swimmers, with a time of 47.56 seconds at Tokyo Aquatics Centre. He will compete in the final at 11:37 a.m. Wednesday.

Hwang Sun-woo of South Korea jumps into the pool at Tokyo Aquatics Centre for the men's 100m freestyle semifinals at the Tokyo Olympics on July 28, 2021. (Yonhap)

The previous Asian record was 47.65 seconds, held by Ning Zetao of China since October 2014.

Hwang had reached the semis with a Korean record time of 47.97 seconds from Tuesday. Hwang earlier broke his own national record in the 200m freestyle, an event where he finished seventh overall on Tuesday.

Hwang, 18, will try to become only the second South Korean swimmer, after Park Tae-hwan from 2008 and 2012, to win an Olympic medal.

Hwang Sun-woo of South Korea races in the men's 100m freestyle semifinals at the Tokyo Olympics at Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo on July 28, 2021. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK