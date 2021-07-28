Lotte Chilsung Beverage Q2 net income up 103.2 pct to 31.5 bln won
12:13 July 28, 2021
SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Chilsung Beverage Co. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net income of 31.5 billion won (US$27.3 million), up 103.2 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the April-June period rose 55.6 percent on-year to 45.6 billion won. Revenue increased 11.9 percent to 668.9 billion won.
The operating profit was 4.0 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
