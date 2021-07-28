Go to Contents
Amorepacific Q2 net income up 783.6 pct. to 59.2 bln won

13:33 July 28, 2021

SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- Amorepacific Corp. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net income of 59.2 billion won (US$51.2 million), up 783.6 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 91.2 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 35.2 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 11.5 percent to 1.17 trillion won.

The operating profit was 15.0 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
