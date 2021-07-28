S. Korean actor Zo In-sung donates 500 mln won to build school in Tanzania
SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean actor Zo In-sung has donated 500 million won (US$433,000) to build a school in Tanzania, a local welfare foundation said Wednesday.
The money was used to build the Singida New Vision School in central Tanzania in 2018, the Miral Welfare Foundation belatedly revealed in celebration of the actor's birthday, which falls on the day.
Singida is reportedly one of the most underprivileged regions in the African country, where most of the children are pushed into labor due to a lack of social infrastructure and educational facilities.
But thanks to the 40-year-old actor's contribution, 351 students are now learning at three kindergarten classes and five elementary school classes, according to the Seoul-based foundation.
In 2019, the popular South Korean actor visited the school in person and planted a Terminalia tree in the playground with the students.
"Terminalia is a tree that grows sideways and provides a lot of shade. I hope (this tree) will become a cool and comfortable place of rest to kids," he was cited as saying.
"Children who had been going to work instead of school have returned to where they are supposed to be and are dreaming of their own shiny futures," the foundation said, delivering its gratitude to Zo.
