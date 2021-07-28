Amorepacific Group Q2 net income up 2,700 pct to 142.8 bln won
13:48 July 28, 2021
SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- Amorepacific Group on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 142.8 billion won (US$123.5 million), up 2,700 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 104.6 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 36.2 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 10.4 percent to 1.3 trillion won.
The operating profit was 12.9 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
