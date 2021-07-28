GS Engineering & Construction Q2 net profit down 26.1 pct to 63 bln won
15:02 July 28, 2021
SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- GS Engineering & Construction Corp. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net income of 63 billion won (US$54.5 million), down 26.1 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the April-June period was 125.3 billion won, down 24.1 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 12.4 percent to 2.23 trillion won.
The operating profit was 5.9 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
