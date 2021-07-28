Oci turns to profits in Q2
SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- Oci Co. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net income of 145.3 billion won (US$125.7 million), shifting from a loss of 38.2 billion won a year earlier.
Operating income for the April-June period was 166.3 billion, compared with a loss of 44.3 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 91.1 percent to 767.4 billion won.
The operating profit was 36.4 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
