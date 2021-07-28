Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Korea Petro Chemical Ind Q2 net profit up 8.1 pct to 58.4 bln won

16:13 July 28, 2021

SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- Korea Petro Chemical Ind Co. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 58.4 billion won (US$50.6 million), up 8.1 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the April-June period was 75.7 billion won, up 4.6 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 44.4 percent to 634.4 billion won.

The operating profit was 5.5 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK