Korea Petro Chemical Ind Q2 net profit up 8.1 pct to 58.4 bln won
16:13 July 28, 2021
SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- Korea Petro Chemical Ind Co. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 58.4 billion won (US$50.6 million), up 8.1 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the April-June period was 75.7 billion won, up 4.6 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 44.4 percent to 634.4 billion won.
The operating profit was 5.5 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
