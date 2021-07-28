Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction swings to profits in Q2

16:27 July 28, 2021

SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net income of 202 billion won (US$175 million), turning from a loss of 251.7 billion won a year earlier.

Operating profit for the April-June period was 254.6 billion, compared with a loss of 140.3 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 11.7 percent to 2.9 trillion won.
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK