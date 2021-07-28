Go to Contents
S. Korean, Italian defense chiefs vow to boost security, defense industry ties

19:14 July 28, 2021

SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean and Italian defense ministers agreed Wednesday to boost bilateral exchanges and cooperation in various security and military fields, Seoul's defense ministry said.

During the phone talks, Minister Suh Wook asked for Italy's steadfast support for the Seoul government's peace efforts involving North Korea, and Italian Minister Lorenzo Guerini vowed continued backing, according to the ministry.

The two sides also noted that the bilateral defense cooperation pact took effect in June this year after being clinched in 2018, and vowed to deepen cooperation in a wide range of fields, such as maritime security, anti-terrorism, cyber security and defense industries, it added.

Suh also asked for Italy's active participation in the upcoming U.N. ministerial conference on peacekeeping operations to be hosted by South Korea in December.

"Minister Guerini said he is well aware of the contribution South Korea's Dongmyung unit has made as part of the U.N. Interim Forces in Lebanon (UNIFL), which Italy also takes part in. He also vowed to extend utmost support for the successful hosting of the conference," the ministry said.

Defense Minister Suh Wook delivers a speech during a forum in Seoul on Nov. 13, 2020. (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr
