(Olympics) S. Korea dominates in fencing gold victory; swimming phenom breaks another record
By Yoo Jee-ho
TOKYO, July 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea finally got a gold medal from a sport that isn't archery on Wednesday, as the men's sabre fencing team dominated Italy for the country's fourth gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics.
South Korea routed Italy 45-26 for its second straight gold in the team sabre event, nine years apart. The men's sabre team competition was rotated out of the 2016 Olympics but returned for Tokyo, with Kim Jung-hwan, Gu Bon-gil, Oh Sang-uk and Kim Jun-ho reaffirming South Korea's supremacy in the discipline.
Kim Jung-hwan and Gu were on the 2012 Olympic champion team. They're now the first South Korean fencers with multiple Olympic gold medals. Kim is also the most decorated South Korean fencer with four medals.
The three previous gold medals had all come from archery. The women's epee team won silver on Tuesday and the sabre fencers did one better for South Korea's first fencing gold here.
Elsewhere on Wednesday, swimmer Hwang Sun-woo was at it again, setting an Asian record in the 100m freestyle with a time of 47.56 seconds.
It was good enough to send Hwang into the final, scheduled for Thursday. He had earlier set a national record in the 200m freestyle.
The 18-year-old is the first South Korean swimmer to qualify for an Olympic 100m freestyle final. He will try to join Park Tae-hwan as the second swimmer from the country to win an Olympic medal.
In Yokohama, south of Tokyo, South Korea pounded Honduras 6-0 to advance to the quarterfinals in the men's football tournament as the Group B winners.
Striker Hwang Ui-jo scored a hat trick in the rout, which helped South Korea win their group and set up a quarterfinals date against Mexico on Saturday.
After five days, South Korea has four gold, two silver and five bronze medals.
Its stated objective was to win six to seven gold medals. South Korea is trying to sweep men's and women's individual gold medals in archery, having already won all three team titles. Women's golf, with LPGA stars such as Park In-bee and Kim Sei-young in the field, could also bring home a gold.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)