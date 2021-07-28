(Olympics) medal standings
23:34 July 28, 2021
TOKYO, July 28 (Yonhap) -- Below are the medal standings for the top 10 countries at the Tokyo Olympics as of Wednesday.
Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 Japan 13 4 5 22
2 China 12 6 9 27
3 U.S. 11 11 9 31
4 *ROC 7 10 6 23
5 Australia 6 1 9 16
6 Britain 5 6 5 16
7 South Korea 4 2 5 11
8 Germany 3 2 5 10
9 France 3 2 3 8
10 Netherlands 2 6 3 11
* ROC stands for the Russian Olympic Committee. Because of the country's state-sponsored doping program, Russia's flag and anthem are banned from the Olympics, and its athletes can only compete under the ROC designation.
(END)