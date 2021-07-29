(Olympics) medal standings
23:12 July 29, 2021
TOKYO, July 29 (Yonhap) -- Below are the medal standings for the top 10 countries at the Tokyo Olympics as of Thursday.
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|China
|15
|7
|9
|31
|2
|Japan
|15
|4
|6
|25
|3
|United States
|14
|14
|10
|38
|4
|*ROC
|8
|11
|9
|28
|5
|Australia
|8
|2
|10
|20
|6
|Britain
|5
|7
|6
|18
|7
|South Korea
|4
|3
|5
|12
|8
|France
|3
|5
|3
|11
|9
|Germany
|3
|3
|7
|13
|10
|Italy
|2
|7
|10
|19
* ROC stands for the Russian Olympic Committee. Because of the country's state-sponsored doping program, Russia's flag and anthem are banned from the Olympics, and its athletes can only compete under the ROC designation.
(END)