(Olympics) medal standings
23:53 July 31, 2021
TOKYO, July 31 (Yonhap) -- Below are the medal standings for the top 10 countries at the Tokyo Olympics as of Saturday.
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|China
|21
|13
|12
|44
|2
|Japan
|17
|5
|8
|30
|3
|United States
|16
|17
|13
|46
|4
|*ROC
|11
|15
|11
|37
|5
|Australia
|10
|3
|14
|27
|6
|Britain
|8
|9
|11
|28
|7
|South Korea
|5
|4
|7
|16
|8
|France
|4
|9
|6
|19
|9
|Netherlands
|4
|7
|5
|16
|10
|New Zealand
|4
|3
|3
|10
* ROC stands for the Russian Olympic Committee. Because of the country's state-sponsored doping program, Russia's flag and anthem are banned from the Olympics, and its athletes can only compete under the ROC designation.
