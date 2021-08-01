Go to Contents
(Olympics) medal standings

23:34 August 01, 2021

TOKYO, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- Below are the medal standings for the top 10 countries at the Tokyo Olympics as of Sunday.

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 China 24 14 13 51
2 United States 20 23 16 59
3 Japan 17 5 9 31
4 Australia 14 3 14 31
5 *ROC 12 19 13 44
6 Britain 10 10 12 32
7 France 5 10 6 21
8 South Korea 5 4 8 17
9 Italy 4 8 15 27
10 Netherlands 4 7 6 17

* ROC stands for the Russian Olympic Committee. Because of the country's state-sponsored doping program, Russia's flag and anthem are banned from the Olympics, and its athletes can only compete under the ROC designation.

OK