(Olympics) medal standings
22:28 August 02, 2021
TOKYO, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- Below are the medal standings for the top 10 countries at the Tokyo Olympics as of Monday.
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|China
|29
|17
|16
|62
|2
|United States
|22
|25
|17
|64
|3
|Japan
|17
|6
|10
|33
|4
|Australia
|14
|4
|15
|33
|5
|*ROC
|12
|21
|17
|50
|6
|Britain
|11
|12
|12
|35
|7
|France
|6
|10
|7
|23
|8
|Germany
|6
|6
|11
|23
|9
|South Korea
|6
|4
|9
|19
|10
|Netherlands
|5
|7
|6
|18
* ROC stands for the Russian Olympic Committee. Because of the country's state-sponsored doping program, Russia's flag and anthem are banned from the Olympics, and its athletes can only compete under the ROC designation.
