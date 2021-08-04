Go to Contents
(Olympics) medal standings

23:34 August 04, 2021

TOKYO, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- Below are the medal standings for the top 10 countries and South Korea at the Tokyo Olympics as of Wednesday.

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 China 32 22 16 70
2 United States 25 31 23 79
3 Japan 21 7 12 40
4 Britain 15 18 15 48
5 Australia 15 4 17 36
6 *ROC 14 21 18 53
7 Germany 8 8 16 32
8 France 6 10 9 25
9 Italy 6 9 15 30
10 Netherlands 6 8 9 23
11 South Korea 6 4 9 19

* ROC stands for the Russian Olympic Committee. Because of the country's state-sponsored doping program, Russia's flag and anthem are banned from the Olympics, and its athletes can only compete under the ROC designation.

