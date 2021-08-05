Go to Contents
(Olympics) medal standings

23:03 August 05, 2021

TOKYO, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- Below are the medal standings for the top 10 countries and South Korea at the Tokyo Olympics as of Thursday.

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 China 34 24 16 74
2 United States 29 35 27 91
3 Japan 22 10 14 46
4 Australia 17 5 19 41
5 *ROC 16 22 20 58
6 Britain 16 18 17 51
7 Germany 9 9 16 34
8 France 7 11 9 27
9 Italy 7 10 18 35
10 Netherlands 7 9 10 26
12 South Korea 6 4 9 19

* ROC stands for the Russian Olympic Committee. Because of the country's state-sponsored doping program, Russia's flag and anthem are banned from the Olympics, and its athletes can only compete under the ROC designation.

(END)

