(Olympics) medal standings
23:03 August 05, 2021
TOKYO, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- Below are the medal standings for the top 10 countries and South Korea at the Tokyo Olympics as of Thursday.
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|China
|34
|24
|16
|74
|2
|United States
|29
|35
|27
|91
|3
|Japan
|22
|10
|14
|46
|4
|Australia
|17
|5
|19
|41
|5
|*ROC
|16
|22
|20
|58
|6
|Britain
|16
|18
|17
|51
|7
|Germany
|9
|9
|16
|34
|8
|France
|7
|11
|9
|27
|9
|Italy
|7
|10
|18
|35
|10
|Netherlands
|7
|9
|10
|26
|12
|South Korea
|6
|4
|9
|19
* ROC stands for the Russian Olympic Committee. Because of the country's state-sponsored doping program, Russia's flag and anthem are banned from the Olympics, and its athletes can only compete under the ROC designation.
