(Olympics) medal standings
00:02 August 07, 2021
TOKYO, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- Below are the medal standings for the top 10 countries and South Korea at the Tokyo Olympics through Friday.
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|China
|36
|26
|17
|79
|2
|United States
|31
|36
|31
|98
|3
|Japan
|24
|11
|16
|51
|4
|Britain
|18
|20
|20
|58
|5
|*ROC
|17
|23
|22
|62
|6
|Australia
|17
|6
|21
|44
|7
|Italy
|10
|10
|18
|38
|8
|Germany
|9
|11
|16
|36
|9
|Netherlands
|9
|10
|12
|31
|10
|France
|7
|11
|9
|27
|13
|South Korea
|6
|4
|9
|19
* ROC stands for the Russian Olympic Committee. Because of the country's state-sponsored doping program, Russia's flag and anthem are banned from the Olympics, and its athletes can only compete under the ROC designation.
