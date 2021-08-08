Go to Contents
(Olympics) medal standings

18:09 August 08, 2021

TOKYO, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- Below are the final medal standings for the top 10 countries and South Korea at the Tokyo Olympics.

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 United States 39 41 33 113
2 China 38 32 18 88
3 Japan 27 14 17 58
4 Britain 22 21 22 65
5 *ROC 20 28 23 71
6 Australia 17 7 22 46
7 Netherlands 10 12 14 36
8 France 10 12 11 33
9 Germany 10 11 16 37
10 Italy 10 10 20 40
16 South Korea 6 4 10 20

* ROC stands for the Russian Olympic Committee. Because of the country's state-sponsored doping program, Russia's flag and anthem are banned from the Olympics, and its athletes can only compete under the ROC designation.

(END)

