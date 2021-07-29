Korean-language dailies

-- Fencing Avengers pierce the sky (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- No crying but thumbs-up: Teen phenoms are cool after losing (Kookmin Daily)

-- Our feet were faster than their hands (Donga Ilbo)

-- With no reflection on policy, gov't urges no homebuying (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Top fencers capture second straight Olympic win (Segye Times)

-- On real estate, gov't says, 'Don't buy homes'; On COVID-19, 'Stay at home' (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Hospitals panic at record high COVID-19 infections (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Workplace atop telephone pole is '50 C kiln' (Hankyoreh)

-- One year into leasing law, only gimmicks flourish through legal loopholes (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Shinsegye unleashes 4 tln won in M&As this year alone (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Homecooked meals make exit in food market 'big bang' (Korea Economic Daily)

