(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on July 29)

Joining the global list of natural heritage sites is certainly welcome news, but a lot of work must be done in relation to this. First of all, it's imperative to fulfill the WHC's recommendation that tidal flats at the mouth of the Han River be included in the heritage site, and that an integrated management system be prepared, both for consideration at its 48th session scheduled for 2025. This requires our central and municipal governments to cooperate to ensure the conservation of biodiversity in the tidal flats, while allowing fishermen to keep operating there. They should do their utmost to protect our precious tidal flats recognized by the world and manage them systematically.

