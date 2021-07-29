Daewoo E&C Q2 net income up 165.3 pct to 139 bln won
08:46 July 29, 2021
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net profit of 139 billion won (US$120.4 million), up 165.3 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 192.3 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 81.2 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 12.4 percent to 2.2 trillion won.
The operating profit was 13.7 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
