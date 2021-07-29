Samsung Engineering Q2 net profit up 46 pct to 93.8 bln won
09:24 July 29, 2021
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Engineering Co. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net profit of 93.8 billion won (US$81.5 million), up 46 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the April-June period rose 84.2 percent on-year to 150.3 billion won. Sales increased 1.5 percent to 1.69 trillion won.
The operating profit was 49.1 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
