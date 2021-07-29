Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #lending rates

Banks' lending rates inch up in June

12:00 July 29, 2021

SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korean banks' lending rates edged up in June amid a rise in deposit rates, central bank data showed Thursday.

The average interest rate charged on new bank loans came to 2.77 percent in June, up 0.05 percentage point from the previous month, according to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

The BOK cut the key interest rate to a record low of 0.5 percent in May last year after delivering an emergency rate cut of half a percentage point in March to cushion the impact of the new coronavirus outbreak.

The BOK has kept the base rate steady but indicated it could conduct its first post-pandemic rate hike in the second half of this year.

The average rate for bank deposits, meanwhile, came to 0.94 percent in June, up 0.11 percentage point from a month earlier, the BOK said.

South Korean lenders' loan-deposit spread, a gauge of banks' profitability from lending, stood at 2.12 percent in June.

This file photo shows a bank official explaining a loan product to a visiting customer. (Yonhap)

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK