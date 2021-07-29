Banks' lending rates inch up in June
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korean banks' lending rates edged up in June amid a rise in deposit rates, central bank data showed Thursday.
The average interest rate charged on new bank loans came to 2.77 percent in June, up 0.05 percentage point from the previous month, according to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The BOK cut the key interest rate to a record low of 0.5 percent in May last year after delivering an emergency rate cut of half a percentage point in March to cushion the impact of the new coronavirus outbreak.
The BOK has kept the base rate steady but indicated it could conduct its first post-pandemic rate hike in the second half of this year.
The average rate for bank deposits, meanwhile, came to 0.94 percent in June, up 0.11 percentage point from a month earlier, the BOK said.
South Korean lenders' loan-deposit spread, a gauge of banks' profitability from lending, stood at 2.12 percent in June.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)