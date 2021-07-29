Go to Contents
LS Electric Q2 net income up 58.6 pct to 37.7 bln won

11:13 July 29, 2021

SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- LS Electric Co. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net profit of 37.7 billion won (US$32.8 million), up 58.6 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the April-June period rose 21.2 percent on-year to 47 billion won. Revenue increased 7.5 percent to 643.3 billion won.

The operating profit was 10.2 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)

