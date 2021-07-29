(Olympics) Hwang Sun-woo finishes 5th in men's 100m freestyle swimming
By Yoo Jee-ho
TOKYO, July 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korean swimmer Hwang Sun-woo finished fifth in the men's 100m freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday, the best performance by an Asian in that event in nearly seven decades.
Hwang clocked 47.82 seconds at Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo, finishing 0.80 second behind the champion, Caeleb Dressel of the United States.
Hwang was the first South Korean to even race in an Olympic 100m freestyle final. He was trying to become just the second swimmer from the country to win a medal and join Park Tae-hwan, who won four medals combined in 2008 and 2012.
Hwang, 18, set an Asian record time of 47.56 seconds in the 100m freestyle semifinals on Wednesday.
