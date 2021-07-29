(LEAD) (Olympics) Archer Oh Jin-hyek falters in quest for 2nd gold in Tokyo
By Yoo Jee-ho
TOKYO, July 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korean archer Oh Jin-hyek's quest for a second gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics ended Thursday with an early elimination from the individual event.
Oh lost to Atanu Das of India by the set score of 6-5 in the round of 32 at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field. Oh had teamed up with Kim Woo-jin and Kim Je-deok to capture the team gold medal on Monday. With Oh's elimination Thursday and Kim Je-deok's exit Tuesday, Kim Woo-jin is now tasked with extending South Korea's winning streak in this event to three Olympics.
Oh won the 2012 gold medal in the men's individual, and Koo Bon-chan matched that feat in 2016.
In the individual match, archers each shoot three arrows per set. A set win is worth two points and a tie is good for one point. The first to reach six points is the winner.
Oh won the first set 26-25, but the two archers both had 27 points in the second set, which still gave Oh a 3-1 lead.
They posted 27s in the next set, keeping Oh in front at 4-2. But then Das took the fourth set 27-22, which included an uncharacteristic 6 from Oh with his third arrow.
All knotted at 4-4, the two archers had an identical 28 in the fifth set.
They went into a shoot-off, and Das' 10 beat Oh's 9.
Oh said he had "bittersweet" feelings about his elimination. Though he blamed windy conditions, Oh was quick to point out that Das deserved to win.
"He shot better than I did," Oh said. "I just didn't have it today."
He made sure to thank his two younger teammates for following his lead as they prepared for the Olympics.
"I pushed them hard at times, but they put up with me," Oh said. "Woo-jin is the only one left now. If he goes and does his thing, he will be just fine."
About two weeks shy of his 40th birthday, Oh said he hasn't yet thought about retiring after the Olympics.
"I'll take some time off and then give it some thought," he added.
