Hanwha Solutions Q2 net income up 51.3 pct to 222.8 bln won
13:53 July 29, 2021
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Solutions Corp. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net profit of 222.8 billion won (US$194.6 million), up 51.3 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the April-June period rose 72.1 percent on-year to 221.1 billion won. Sales increased 42 percent to 2.77 trillion won.
The operating profit was 22.2 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
