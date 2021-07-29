LG CNS recognized by Google Cloud with machine learning specialization
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- LG CNS Co., a major IT service provider under LG Group, said Thursday it has earned a Machine Learning Specialization distinction from Google Cloud as the company strives to expand its presence in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector.
LG CNS said it became the first South Korean company to achieve machine learning in the Google Cloud Partnership Advantage program for its expertise in the sector.
Google Cloud has 17 types of specialization certification programs that are rewarded to its partner companies that prove their specialty in certain technology sectors.
To earn a Machine Learning Specialization distinction, a company has to meet Google Cloud's requirements in 33 categories across six fields, in which a firm is assessed on areas ranging from machine learning models to investment plans.
Leveraging Google Cloud's technology, LG CNS said it has established AI-powered services for LG Electronics Inc. and AEON Corp., one of Japan's largest chains of language learning institutions.
Seven LG CNS professional machine learning engineers were certified by Google, and some 170 of its workers were also recognized with Tensorflow Developer Certificates from the company.
To beef up its AI capabilities, LG CNS said it has 35 working teams dedicated to its AI business.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)