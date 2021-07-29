Hyundai Motor, union sign 2021 wage deal amid pandemic
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. and its union said Thursday they have signed this year's wage deal without strikes for the third consecutive year amid the extended COVID-19 pandemic and a global chip shortage.
On Tuesday, Hyundai's 48,534-strong union voted to accept the company's wage offers to ride out the pandemic and uncertainties ahead.
The deal includes a 75,000 won (US$65) increase in basic monthly pay, a bonus of 200 percent of a worker's monthly salary plus 3.5 million won, 2.3 million won in performance-based benefits and five Hyundai shares per person.
But the company rejected the union's demand to extend the retirement age to 64 and reinstate fired workers.
Last year, the company and its union agreed on a wage freeze for the first time in 11 years due to the pandemic after the 1998 Asian financial crisis and the 2009 global financial crisis.
