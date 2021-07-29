Poongsan Q2 net profit up 902.7 pct to 80.8 bln won
14:36 July 29, 2021
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- Poongsan Corp. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net profit of 80.8 billion won (US$70.5 million), up 902.7 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the April-June period was 106.5 billion won, up 406.8 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 59.2 percent to 923.4 billion won.
The operating profit was 21.5 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
