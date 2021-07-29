LG Innotek Q2 net profit up 1,840 pct to 147.3 bln won
14:59 July 29, 2021
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- LG Innotek Co. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net income of 147.3 billion won (US$128.6 million), up 1,840 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the April-June period rose 178.3 percent on-year to 151.9 billion won. Sales increased 55.9 percent to 2.35 trillion won.
The operating profit was 15.9 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
