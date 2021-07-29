No. of teenage offenders down as proportion of drug and online crimes increases
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- The total number of crimes by juveniles decreased last year, but the proportion of drug and online crimes increased, police data showed Thursday.
According to the National Police Agency (NPA), 64,595 teenagers aged between 14 and 18 were apprehended on criminal charges last year, down from 66,204 in 2019 and 66,259 in 2018.
But the NPA said the number of teenagers nabbed for drug-related crimes surged to 132 last year from 72 in 2019 and 56 in 2018.
The tally for cyberspace criminals also jumped to 12,165 in 2020 from 9,651 in 2019 and 8,642 in 2018. In particular, fraud using mobile messengers rose sharply, the police said.
Other types of juvenile offenses included theft, with 17,098 suspects, assault (15,797) and sexual violence (1,478).
The data showed that crimes were committed at a younger age, with 14- and 15-year-olds taking up a larger portion of teenage offenses than before.
The NPA pledged to actively support local police agencies in their implementation of youth protection policies and to strengthen cooperation with related authorities to create a safe society for children.
