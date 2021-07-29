Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #LG Electronics #Q2 earnings

LG Electronics' upbeat performance continues in Q2 with robust home appliance biz

15:25 July 29, 2021

SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. continued to log strong quarterly earnings as its home appliance business once again anchored robust second-quarter results amid the pandemic.

The South Korean tech giant said its operating profit spiked 65.5 percent to 1.11 trillion won (US$968 million) in the April-June period, its best second-quarter performance since 2009. Sales jumped 48.4 percent on-year to 17.1 trillion won over the cited period, its largest ever for any second quarter.

The figures were in line with its earnings guidance announced earlier this month that slightly missed the market consensus.

Compared with the first quarter, when the company posted its best-ever quarterly performance, sales were down 3.9 percent, while operating profit declined 37 percent.

This file photo, taken April 7, 2021, shows the LG Twin Towers, the headquarters of LG Group, in Seoul. (Yonhap)

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK