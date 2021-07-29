(LEAD) LG Electronics' upbeat performance continues in Q2 with robust home appliance biz
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. continued to log strong quarterly earnings as its home appliance business once again anchored robust second-quarter results amid the pandemic.
The South Korean tech giant said Thursday its operating profit spiked 65.5 percent to 1.11 trillion won (US$968 million) in the April-June period, its best second-quarter performance since 2009. Sales jumped 48.4 percent on-year to 17.1 trillion won over the cited period, its largest ever for any second quarter.
The figures were in line with its earnings guidance announced earlier this month that slightly missed the market consensus.
Compared with the first quarter, when the company posted its best-ever quarterly performance, sales were down 3.9 percent, while operating profit declined 37 percent.
The company posted a net loss of 113.6 billion won in the second quarter as results from its mobile communications unit were considered discontinued operations. In April, LG announced it will exit from the smartphone business by July after years of losses.
LG's home appliance & air solution (H&A) unit led the second-quarter performance as pent-up demand and robust sales of its premium appliances continued despite rising costs.
It reported 6.81 trillion won in sales, up 32.1 percent from a year ago, and 653.6 billion won in operating profit in the second quarter, up 6.8 percent from a year earlier.
LG's home entertainment unit, which manages the TV business, logged revenue of 4.04 trillion won, up 79.1 percent from a year ago, while its operating profit soared 216.4 percent on-year to 333.5 billion won on the back of growing demand for it premium OLED TV products amid the recovery of the global TV market.
LG's vehicle component solutions unit posted second-quarter revenue of 1.88 trillion won, up 106.5 percent from a year ago, thanks to the recovery in the automotive sector and increase demand for electric vehicle parts. But its operating loss widened to 103.2 billion won as a price hike in auto parts over automotive chip supply issues pushed up the costs.
Its business solutions unit saw its revenue expanding 28.9 percent on-year to 1.69 trillion won due to strong demand for PCs and monitors. But its operating profit declined slightly to 61.7 billion won due to higher prices of key components.
