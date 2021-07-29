Go to Contents
DL E&c posts 115.7 bln won Q2 net profit

15:37 July 29, 2021

SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- DL E&c Co. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net profit of 115.7 billion won (US$100.9 million).

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating profit of 229 billion won for the April-June period. Revenue was 1.92 trillion won.

The operating profit was 7.0 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
