BNK Financial Group Q2 net profit up 55.5 pct to 286.1 bln won
15:39 July 29, 2021
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- BNK Financial Group Inc. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net income of 286.1 billion won (US$249.6 million), up 55.5 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the April-June period rose 58.9 percent on-year to 373.9 billion won. Revenue increased 10.6 percent to 1.38 trillion won.
The operating profit was 29.8 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)