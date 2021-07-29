Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Korea Aerospace Industries Q2 net profit up 28.7 pct to 53.8 bln won

15:50 July 29, 2021

SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net income of 53.8 billion won (US$46.9 million), up 28.7 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 60 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 61.2 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 1.7 percent to 708.5 billion won.

The operating profit was 13.7 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK