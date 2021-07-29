Korea Aerospace Industries Q2 net profit up 28.7 pct to 53.8 bln won
15:50 July 29, 2021
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net income of 53.8 billion won (US$46.9 million), up 28.7 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 60 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 61.2 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 1.7 percent to 708.5 billion won.
The operating profit was 13.7 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
