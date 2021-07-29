Go to Contents
LG Chem Q2 net profit up 289.5 pct to 1.63 tln won

15:53 July 29, 2021

SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- LG Chem Ltd. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net income of 1.63 trillion won (US$1.4 billion), up 289.5 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the April-June period rose 290.2 percent on-year to 2.23 trillion won. Sales increased 65.2 percent to 11.45 trillion won.

The operating profit was 116.3 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
