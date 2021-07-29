Hyosung Advanced Materials shifts to profits in Q2
16:20 July 29, 2021
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- Hyosung Advanced Materials Corp. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net profit of 100.6 billion won (US$87.8 million), swinging from a loss of 40 billion won a year earlier.
Operating profit for the April-June period was 117.8 billion, compared with a loss of 42.8 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 131.3 percent to 872.4 billion won.
The operating profit was 5.4 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
