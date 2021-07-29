S. Korea to sell 12.5 tln won worth of govt' bonds in August
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to sell 12.5 trillion won (US$10.9 billion) in government bonds next month, the finance ministry said Thursday.
The ministry will issue 1 trillion won in Treasurys with a two-year maturity, 2.5 trillion won in Treasury bonds with a maturity of three years and 2.2 trillion won in five-year government bonds, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
The sales of longer-dated bonds will include 3.15 trillion won in 30-year Treasury notes and 400 billion won in state debts with a maturity of 50 years.
South Korea issued 17.9 trillion won in state bonds in July.
The country plans to sell government bonds worth a total of 176.4 trillion won this year as it seeks to finance fiscal spending to cope with the pandemic.
