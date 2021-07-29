(Olympics) Moon says teen swimmer has written new history at Tokyo Olympics
17:08 July 29, 2021
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in lauded South Korean swimmer Hwang Sun-woo for his achievement at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.
Hwang, 18, became the first Asian swimmer to reach the Olympic finals of the men's 100m freestyle in 65 years. He finished fifth in the contest.
"I am proud of Hwang, who has written new Asian swimming history," Moon wrote on social media.
Although he did not get a medal, his feat is impressive, according to Moon.
The president added that he will cheer for Hwang, along with the people here, in the upcoming 50m freestyle competition as well.
