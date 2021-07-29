Simmtech Holdings to raise 29 bln won via stock offering
17:19 July 29, 2021
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- Simmtech Holdings Co. on Thursday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 29 billion won(US$25.3 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance stock acquisition.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 10.82 million preferred shares at a price of 2,680 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
