(Olympics) Cho Gu-ham wins silverin men's 100kg judo

19:16 July 29, 2021
TOKYO, July 29 (Yonhap) -- Cho Gu-ham captured the silver medal in the men's 100kg judo event on Thursday, bringing South Korea its third judo medal from the Tokyo Olympics.
Cho lost to Aaron Wolf of Japan in the gold medal match at Nippon Budokan in Tokyo.
An Baul in the men's 66kg and An Chang-rim in the men's 73kg had each won a bronze medal.
South Korea is still looking for its first Olympic judo gold since 2012.
