Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Yoon Seok-youl

Presidential hopeful Yoon says he will enter main opposition party

19:38 July 29, 2021

SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- Former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl said Thursday he will join the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) to run in next year's presidential election.

The leading conservative presidential hopeful confirmed his intention to join the party for the first time during an interview with Yonhap News TV.

"If I enter the PPP, it would be for a change of government," Yoon told the network.

"I should run in the election joining hands with the PPP, having entered the PPP, shouldn't I?"

He declined to comment on the timing of his entry, neither confirming nor denying a report that he will join the PPP as early as next week.

He also confirmed that he briefly met former PPP interim leader Kim Chong-in twice.

This July 25, 2021, photo shows former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl (L) meeting Lee Jun-seok, leader of the main opposition People Power Party, at a restaurant in Seoul. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)


(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK