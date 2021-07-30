Korean-language dailies

-- Bills piled up, no air conditioner at home of elderly couple who passed away amid sweltering heat (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Cho holds up winner's hand, silver medal shines as much as gold (Kookmin Daily)

-- 'Touching' the future of Korean swimming (Donga Ilbo)

-- 'Demographic earthquake' comes true as aged population hits 8 mln (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Productive population dips 190,000 when aged population jumps 460,000 (Segye Times)

-- S. Korea ages with 250 local districts becoming 'aged' (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Winning a silver medal after 17 years without cartilage in knee (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Parcel delivery workers have to run despite heavy boxes, restrictive masks (Hankyoreh)

-- S. Korea nearing ultra-aged society with 1 in 6 people elderly (Hankook Ilbo)

-- 5.75 mln Samsung Electronics shareholders long-faced despite good earnings (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Convenience store sales exceed those of big supermarkets as proportion of 1- and 2-people households hits 60 pct (Korea Economic Daily)

