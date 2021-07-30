Go to Contents
Moon marks UNESCO inscription of S. Korean tidal flats as natural heritage

10:02 July 30, 2021

SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in expressed his gratitude Friday to those who have endeavored to protect South Korea's tidal flats inscribed as UNESCO's world natural heritage.

Earlier this week, the UNESCO added tidal flats, called "getbol" in Korean, in four areas located on the western coast of the country, to the list.

The getbol have become a "great life" to be protected by not just South Koreans but also mankind, the president wrote on his social media accounts.

"But this proud news didn't come overnight," he added. He described it as a result of "wisdom and sacrifice" of many people and "desperate protection."

Moon thanked them for their efforts.

A file photo of President Moon Jae-in (Yonhap)

