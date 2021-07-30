Go to Contents
Moon picks new secretaries for civil affairs, fight against corruption

10:52 July 30, 2021

SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in has nominated new Cheong Wa Dae secretaries for civil affairs and anti-corruption, his office announced Friday.

Lee Ki-heon, secretary to Moon for civil participation, was tapped as secretary for civil affairs and justice, to replace Lee Gwang-cheol, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.

Lee offered to resign early this month after being indicted on suspicions that he was behind an allegedly illegal travel ban on a former vice justice minister involved in a bribery scandal.

The president promoted Lee Won-koo, deputy Cheong Wa Dae secretary, for anti-corruption, to serve as secretary for the matter. Lee is succeeding Kim Gi-pyo who tendered his resignation amid allegations of real estate speculation.

A view of Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul (Yonhap)

